NI Ambassadors for Cinemagic meet actor Colin

Along with other NI Ambassadors for Cinemagic Los Angeles, young filmmakers Jack Dunlop, from Saintfield, a pupil at Wellington College, South Belfast and Ryan Donnelly, from Carryduff, a past pupil of St Joseph’s, Ravenhill Rd had the chance to meet actor and Cinemagic patron Colin Farrell and hear first-hand from the award-winning actor about working in the industry and got invaluable advice about following a career in film.

Cinemagic celebrates its 30th Anniversary this year and the LA Festival is uniting young people from diverse backgrounds through film and television opportunities as well as nurturing filmmaking talent. The festival celebrates the achievements of young filmmakers from Northern Ireland, Los Angeles and Boston.

The young people have showcased their filmmaking talents, talents that have been developed through Cinemagic programmes over the last twelve months. Young people from 18 different schools have had the opportunity to participate in educational Q&A’s, film screenings, workshops, masterclasses and many other special events.