Poetry Reading in Armagh

On Thursday, the 25th of July, a Gala Poetry Reading with Billy Collins & Kathryn Maris will take place as part of the John Hewitt International Summer School in The Market Place Theatre & Arts Centre in Armagh from 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Admission is £12.

Billy Collins, twice US Poet Laureate and a member of the American Academy of Arts and Letters, and famously described as ‘the most popular poet in America’ by the New York Times, explores complicated contemporary lives and thoughts in engaging, humorous, often quirky poems.

Kathryn Maris, an American poet based in London, and author of three poetry collections, has been praised by the Times Literary Supplement for her ‘Deadpan humour and cool dissection of domestic dysfunction in poetry that is playful, obsessive, irreverent’.

Visit: https://www.johnhewittsociety.org/events for more information.