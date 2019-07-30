There will be lots of fun for all the family at this year’s Portavogie Seafood Festival when the popular event returns for a fourth year on Saturday 10 August!

Organised by Ards and North Down Borough Council, food fanatics can expect to taste the best of the port’s fare at a fun-filled, free to attend event where all the family can enjoy food, activities and more…

Award winning, multi-Michelin starred chef Jean-Christophe Novelli will pass on his wealth of culinary knowledge during interactive cookery demonstrations; visit the fish market to sample some of our world famous Portavogie prawns and treat yourself to some culinary delights at the range of artisan food stalls.

Live music, children’s activities, a fancy dress competition, a fun fair, motorbike simulators, model boat displays, bouncy castles, a Punch and Judy show and street entertainment that includes a giant octopus and the Underwater Enchantresses will provide entertainment for all ages.

The free event takes place on Saturday 10 August 2019 from 12noon – 5pm at Portavogie Harbour. Free buses will be in operation to transport the public to and from the venue. A full timetable and other event information is available from visitardsandnorthdown.com.