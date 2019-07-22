Rainbow Communications back a winner with Down Royal sponsorship deal

Northern Ireland’s largest independent business telecoms company, Rainbow Communications, has signed a major multi-year sponsorship deal with Down Royal Racecourse.

Rainbow renewed its involvement with Down Royal by extending its investment with a new three-year sponsorship package, giving the company exclusive naming rights to two celebrated races as part of a new and exciting calendar of racing fixtures.

This included ‘The Rainbow Communications EBH Median Action Maiden’ at the Summer Festival of Racing, and the upcoming ‘Rainbow Communications Handicap Steeplechase’ at the Northern Ireland Festival of Racing in November, with a total prize fund of €26,000.

Rainbow will also have naming rights for one of Down Royal’s premium hospitality suites – The Rainbow Communications Suites.