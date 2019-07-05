Shortcross Gin launches their very pink, Rosie’s Garden Gin

The distillers of the award-winning Shortcross Gin have released their first pink gin, the first of its kind to be distilled in Northern Ireland. With no added sugar or additives it’s sure to blossom across the Emerald Isle and the UK this summer as it rolls out among popular retailers and bars.

Rademon Estate Distillery celebrates another 5th anniversary milestone by unveiling their latest edition, Rosie’s Garden Gin, inspired by Fiona’s mother, Rosie. Showcasing an array of botanicals and fruits including strawberries, raspberries alongside lavender and camomile, the pink gin stays true to the heritage of Shortcross Gin, remaining juniper led.

Head Distiller, David Boyd-Armstrong says, “We chose to vapour infuse the lavender and camomile on our new copper pot still so that we could draw out the delicate flavours and aromas of these botanicals without them competing or being hidden by the other botanicals in the gin.”

Taking inspiration from their home, Rademon Estate, Managing Director, Fiona Boyd-Armstrong made clear that, “Provenance is hugely important to us, for Rosie’s Garden Gin we sought inspiration from my mum, Rosie, always tending to the fruits and herbs in her 18th century walled garden. We started back in summer 2017, picking fruits and botanicals from the walled gardens to see how best we could craft a gin that links to the heritage of our home.”

The gin is unique to the marketplace as the only pink gin distilled on the island of Ireland that has no added sugar. Head Distiller, David adds, “Rather than follow the path of the sugar rich, low flavour products occupying the fruit and flavoured category, we wanted to create a gin that would lend itself to be enjoyed as a gin and tonic, or crafted into the perfect cocktail.”

The perfect summer sipping gin does exist! And it’s already flying off the shelves in Tesco, SuperValu and selected off-licenses in Belfast. Rosie’s Garden Gin is perfectly served as a classic Gin & Tonic and as a refreshing cocktail. The distillery team recommends the following serves…

For the recommended Gin & Tonic Serve try Rosie’s Pink Spritz;

Ingredients:

35ml Rosie’s Garden Gin

Classic Tonic Water

Mint & Strawberry

Method: Fill glass with ice, add Rosie’s Garden Gin, mix with Tonic, to garnish add a sprig of Mint and/or Strawberry.

Team Shortcross recommend a Rosie’s Road for their signature cocktail serve:

Ingredients:

35ml Rosie’s Garden Gin

15ml Cocchi Americano

20ml Lemon Juice

15ml Sugar Syrup

Top with Sicilian Lemonade

Sprig of Mint

Frozen Strawberry

Method: Add Rosie’s Garden Gin, Cocchi Americano, Lemon Juice and Sugar Syrup to a cocktail shaker, shake well and strain into a chilled glass with ice, top with Sicilian Lemonade and garnish with a sprig of Mint and frozen Strawberry for the perfect summer refresher.

Northern Ireland’s leading craft distillery and the producer of the multi award-winning Shortcross Gin, Rademon Estate Distillery has made a big impact in the burgeoning craft spirits market since its launch. Founded in 2012 by husband and wife team Fiona and David Boyd-Armstrong, Rademon Estate Distillery is located at the couple’s historic family estate just outside Crossgar, Co. Down.

You can visit the inspiration behind Shortcross Gin by attending a tour and soaking up the views (and gin) of Rademon Estate Distillery with a Shortcross experience. Meet the founders, Fiona and David, enjoy a tutored neat tasting, immersive Gin & Tonic Masterclass and a guided tour through the Still House with Head Distiller, David. Not forgetting a pre or post tour cocktail from the Shortcross bar.