Sir Ian McKellen funds internships at the Lyric Theatre

To celebrate his 80thbirthday this year, Ian McKellen – best known for playing Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings – is touring to raise funds for 80 theatres across the UK. The Lyric Theatre was one of the lucky venues to be chosen as part of the tour this July, and Ian is kindly donating all profits from the performances to the Lyric’s ambitious and vital fundraising campaign in support of our Creative Learning Department, New Playwrights Programme and our internship scheme.

Ian McKellensays about his sold-out show which takes place at the Lyric on 25thand 26thJuly:

“I’ve presented previous solo shows in Belfast, but this will be my début at the Lyric. I wanted to include Northern Ireland in the tour celebrating my 80th birthday as my ancestors lived close by 200 years ago. Profits will go towards a technical apprenticeship, the New Playwright mentor programme and a trainee director scheme.

Performances run from 25-26 July. For more information visit lyrictheatre.co.uk.