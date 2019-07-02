Stars of Hospitality Industry Shine at Institute of Hospitality NI Awards Presentation

Northern Ireland’s hospitality industry celebrated in style at the 24th Institute of Hospitality NI Awards’ prestigious Gala dinner and Awards Ceremony which were held recently at Titanic Belfast.

The glittering event was hosted by TV personality Pamela Ballantine.

The Institute of Hospitality NI annually recognises the most dedicated and passionate professionals working across Northern Ireland’s ever-expanding hospitality industry. The winner of the Outstanding Contribution Award, sponsored by NI Jobs, was multi award winning chef, Michael Deane.