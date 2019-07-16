‘Summer Rose Fair’ in Belfast

‘Summer Rose Fair’ comes to Belfast! Visit Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park this weekend and enjoy the beautiful roses on display as well as fabulous food, family fun and fashion.

The ‘Summer Rose Fair’ will take place on Friday 19, Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 July in the International Rose Garden with a panel of judges from around the world completing the judging of the prized blooms on display from rose breeders.

Event activities (yoga, crazy golf, a photography workshop, tea dance, market stalls, face-painting, puppet shows, bouncy castle fun, etc.) run on all days, but there will also be a Fashion Show of local designers and businesses with upcycled material creations, as well as music on Friday evening and to Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Admission is free and there will be a free shuttle bus from City Hall grounds direct to Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park operating daily at 20 minute intervals from 12 noon until 5pm.

More information on ‘Summer Rose Fair’ is available at News-108023.aspx.