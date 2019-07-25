The inaugural Tayto Park FunFest took place in Tayto Park, Ashbourne, Co. Meath. With a bill of over 50 international and Irish music and entertainment acts taking to the main stage including Nathan Carter, Rak-Su, The Blizzards, Key West, Atomic Kitten, Liberty X and many more, FunFest was the ultimate family day over the weekend.

Families enjoyed unlimited attractions at Tayto Park plus exciting music acts across two stages. Family entertainment included the Magical World of Pirates Show, bubble shows, puppet shows, street food stalls, dance workshops, juggling shows and much more.