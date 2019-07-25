The 148th Open at Royal Portrush

Tourism NI congratulated Shane Lowry on his historic British Open victory at Royal Portrush. On what was a groundbreaking week for tourism in Northern Ireland, the 148th Open was hailed by all as a resounding success and something businesses and the tourism industry can build on in the years ahead. Speaking after the presentation of the iconic Claret Jug to Shane Lowry, John McGrillen, Tourism NI Chief Executive said; “Royal Portrush has not only broken records as the first ever Open to completely sell out, and the biggest Open ever to be held outside St Andrews, but also for the poetic story of the Championship’s historic return after such a long absence, our stunning scenery and our incredibly warm and welcoming people.

