Belfast is putting itself on a par with The Open as City Hall gets on course to host The Great Belfast Tee Off.

Belfast City Council has teamed up with Belfast One and Tourism NI to transform the lawns of the city’s most iconic building into a putting green to celebrate the golf competition being hosted in Northern Ireland.

The Great Belfast Tee Off will get the ball rolling on Sunday 14 July and activities will run from 11am to 6pm daily, until the closing day of the major championship on Sunday 21 July.

The nine-hole crazy golf course will challenge people of all ages to navigate their way around some of the city’s most famous landmarks, including the Albert Clock, the famous H&W cranes, and Titanic Belfast.

During the week-long celebration, City Hall will be dressed to impress with golf banners and the building will be lit in blue and yellow on Sunday 21 July to mark the final day of the 148th Open.

For more information visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/teeoff.