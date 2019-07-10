The Perfect VenYou in Belfast

It’s clear that there is a growing need for good office space in Belfast. However, VenYou in association with the Scottish Provident Building knows that organisations want more than just a space they want the full package.

Donna Linehan, VenYou Client Services Director explains: “Our focus is on making the space work for the company. VenYou is a service, one in which ‘You’ is the central point. You just tell us what you want and we deliver.”

With an ethos centralising around the clients’ needs, VenYou enables companies to make a statement without the need for their own building. From contemporary to traditional, VenYou tailors working spaces to help companies create an interior and a working space that helps them achieve their ambitions.

Donna continues, “We understand that fast and flexible is the future, that companies want to concentrate on doing business, and doing what they do best. We have the ability to service their business needs as well as help them grow whether within one building or move into a larger bespoke space in another.”

Jonny Hill, Operations Director, VenYou commented “Basically, once you have identified the location that meets your needs you can leave everything else to the team at VenYou.”

