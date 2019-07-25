The achievements of Northern Ireland’s top businesswomen will be celebrated at the 2019 Women in Business Awards, an initiative now in its ninth year. The Awards, sponsored by Virgin Media Business for the second consecutive year, are an annual celebration of the outstanding achievements of female business leaders.

The gala evening will be hosted at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Belfast on Thursday 7th November, where businesswomen from all sectors will come together to acknowledge, reward and celebrate local success. More than 500 guests attended last year’s gala awards dinner at the only ceremony of its kind in Northern Ireland.

Women in Business chief executive, Roseann Kelly, commented: “The business world is full of talented and dedicated women who not only lead successful businesses but, in many cases, also juggle the needs of their families. I would warmly encourage women to nominate themselves or a colleague, before the deadline of Monday 30th September 2019.”

Entries are now open. For a full list of award categories, entry forms and to book a ticket to the event visit www.womeninbusinessni.com.