7 Hills Blues Festival

Armagh goes live with its biggest annual musical bash next month when a stellar line-up of over 50 musical acts flock to Northern Ireland’s Cathedral City for this year’s 7 Hills Blues Fest.

Firmly established as one of the UK and Ireland’s best blues and roots music events, the iconic festival runs from Thursday 8 August until Sunday 11 August, when the vibrant city of Armagh will again be enveloped with invigorating bluesy summer tones.

With over 20 venues taking part and a busy programme of events – including a Blues Picnic in the Palace Park, BBQ n’ Blues and a street food market at the Shambles Yard, musical workshops and a ‘Blues Special ’ Walking Tour – this annual family-friendly festival is one not to be missed. There’s even a special film screening of the Oscar-winning biopic ‘Ray’ in celebration of the life of blues king Ray Charles.

This year’s bigger programme features several new musical additions who join over 40 well-established bands, vocalists and performers already credited for making this annual festival an unrivalled success.

For more information, visit www.7hillsblues.com.