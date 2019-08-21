Bassetts fundraising takes off with Air Ambulance Partnership

Support for Air Ambulance NI has been given a lift thanks to a recent partnership with leading bathroom, tiling and heating merchant, Bassetts, as it announced it has chosen the organisation as its charity of the year.

Staff from across Bassetts’ 17 branches will now work towards bringing support to the charity through initiatives such as coffee mornings, payroll giving and several other planned fundraising events.

Air Ambulance NI, a partner of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS), exists to provide the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service for Northern Ireland. Accidents and emergency situations can occur anywhere and at any time, with statistics indicating that there is at least one desperate individual every day on average who requires the service of Air Ambulance NI.

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising at Air Ambulance NI, said:

“£2million is needed in fundraising every year to keep the Air Ambulance flying and the medical team treating trauma patients. This includes funds from community events, Club AANI members, gifts in wills and partnerships with local businesses. We rely heavily on the support from businesses like Bassetts and we are thrilled to have been chosen as their charity of the year. Every donation could save a life.”

Bassetts is Northern Ireland’s largest bathroom, tiling and heating merchant with a total of 17 branches across the province. They hold the latest in bathroom tech and provide a gorgeous range of bathroom furniture and tiles.