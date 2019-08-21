Castle Leslie Estate Opens New Multi Million Euro Extension

It was an afternoon of much anticipation as Castle Leslie Estate’s new extension to their 4 star award winning Lodge officially opened.

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys cut the ‘red’ ribbon to mark the exciting occasion.

Invited guests were treated to a tour of the new wing including the breath-taking 21 bedrooms, the beautiful original art work by well-known local artists Geraldine O’Reilly, Joan Mallon, Neil Greig and Eileen Ferguson and the buzzing new 40 seater conservatory.

Over €4 million was invested in the build project which took just 9 months to complete.

CEO Brian Baldwin said “It’s a wonderful story to tell: We had a supply and demand issue. We have created such a demand for The Lodge that we were bursting at the seams! There were countless nights where we ran out of rooms to sell at the Lodge and were refusing guest bookings … and we don’t like to disappoint our guests! So we expanded this fantastic product we’re forecasted to run at full capacity all summer long! We’re also delighted with the fact that we’re now employing even more new local people as a result of this expansion, continuing to make us one of Monaghan’s largest employers.”

Commenting at the opening ceremony today, Sammy Leslie, trustee of Castle Leslie Estate said; “I are thrilled that today has finally come. We originally reopened the Lodge in 2007 with 29 bedrooms, Snaffles Restaurant, our Equestrian Centre, the Victorian Treatment Rooms and Conor’s Bar. Twelve years on, we’ve extended this super product based on the demands of the business to add these stunning bedrooms making the Lodge now a nice even 50 bedrooms and now have a new gorgeous conservatory for our guests to relax in. The Leslie family’s ethos has always been one of innovation and entrepreneurship, of sensitivity and working together, of involvement and teamwork. The team have been incredible in making this dream of mine a reality and I am truly thankful to them all for working by my side to make this all happen. Also, special thanks to Minister Humphreys for taking time out from her busy schedule to be our guest of honour today.”