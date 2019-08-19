The Charles Wood Festival and Summer School kicked off in Armagh on Sunday 18th August. The festival is a celebration of famous musician and composer, Charles Wood, where you can experience the very best in choral and organ music throughout the week with over 30 top-quality events – it promises to be an unmissable week of music-making!

Some of the world’s finest choral music will be performed by the Charles Wood Singers, conducted by the Festival’s Artistic Director David Hill. In addition to leading worship at various services, their performance with the Ulster Orchestra will be recorded for BBC Radio 3, with readings by celebrity Gloria Hunniford and the opportunity to have an intimate dinner with Gloria at Mulberry Restaurant.

Other highlights include an opening concert with the BBC Northern Ireland Senior School Choir of the Year, Thornhill College Londonderry, and Martin Baker, organist royalty and Master of Music at Westminster Cathedral London.For more information, visit: https://visitarmagh.com/charleswood/