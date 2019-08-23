Cinema Day this Bank Holiday Monday

Calling all movie buffs and film fans! Northern Ireland’s very own Cinema Day returns for the fourth time on Monday 26 August with a whole range of mostly free events taking place right across the cinematic six counties!

The theme of this year’s Cinema Day is “Youth”, and from Ballymena to Belfast and Dungannon to Derry, Cinema Day will be calling “action” on 24 hours of (often free) weird, wonderful, nostalgic and magical screenings, happenings and events all based around celebrating youth and nostalgia.

Ahead of the event, Sara Gunn-Smith from organisers Film Hub NI has offered her insider’s Top 10 Cinema Day tips:

Big

Braid Arts Centre, Ballymena, 11am

Into Film invite you to bring the family and the ‘Big’ kid in you to our special screening of this 80s Tom Hanks classic on the ‘Big’ screen. Also, test your musical skills and footwork by recreating an iconic scene from the film!

Empire of the Sun

Ecos Centre, Ballymena, 2pm

This highly underrated Spielberg classic introduced Christian Bale to cinema as his debut!

This stunning film looks at the effects of the Japanese WWII POW camps through a young boy’s eyes.

Screening to be accompanied by a book display and live choir performance.

In collaboration with Waterstones Ballymena and the Ballymena Chamber Choir.

Leto

Queens Film Theatre, Belfast, 6.20pm

From Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov (The Student), currently under house arrest in his home country, comes the amazing Leto (‘summer’): a wistful, sultry evocation of the youth of Viktor Tsoi, singer-songwriter of the popular Soviet band Kino and a pioneer of the wider underground rock scene of the early 1980s!

Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl

HMS Caroline, 7pm

Ahoy me hearties! Set sail for HMS Caroline during this year’s NI Cinema Day. Step aboard this unique ship and enjoy a family favourite – featuring Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow – brought to life in the Caroline’s Drill Hall!

Beats

Ranfurly House, Dungannon, 7.30pm

Beats, the new film from director Brian Welsh, tells the tale of two Scottish teenagers attending their first rave in 1994, just as the Conservative government are cracking down on the free party scene. In the historic surrounds of lovely Ranfurly House!

Float Like a Butterfly

Fermanagh House, Enniskillen 8pm

Raised in roadside camps in rural Ireland, Frances wants to champion her people inside the boxing ring and out, like her idol Muhammad Ali. In the mother of all fights, she must dig deep to find in herself the Champion her father once knew her to be.

ADMISSION FREE!

Carrie

Strand Arts Centre, Belfast, 8.30pm

What Youth-themed Cinema Day would be complete without Carrie? Join BanterFlix at the Strand Arts centre for a screening of Brian De Palma’s classic coming-of-age horror.

Adapted from Stephen King’s novel and featuring a fantastic central performance by Sissy Spacek, De Palma’s film is a high-school drama with a supernatural twist!

T

he Incredibles

Web Theatre, Newtownards, 2pm

We LOVE The Incredibles! Who doesn’t?

A family of undercover superheroes, while trying to live the quiet suburban life, are forced into action to save the world! The PERFECT day to dress up as your favourite superhero character.

Clerks (with panel discussion)

Accidental Theatre, Belfast, 8pm

Cine Punked & Accidental present Kevin Smith’s 1994 film Clerks, a cult slice of 1990s’ youth!

CinePunked will host one of its interactive panel discussions, to explore nostalgic youth.

The discussion will be recorded, with audience participation STRONGLY encouraged.

My Own Private Idaho

Black Box Belfast, 6pm

Outburst presents a special screening of the 1991 cult classic cinema cut My Own Private Idaho, starring River Phoenix and Keanu Reeves.

Based (very loosely) on Shakespeare’s Henry plays, it’s an avant garde road movie about two teenage street hustlers, and a perfect pick to fit with Cinema Day’s Youth theme.

These events are part of Cinema Day, an initiative by Film Hub NI to celebrate cinema and film across Northern Ireland. All details can be found at www.filmhubni.org