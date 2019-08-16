Tourism Northern Ireland and the Arts Council of Northern Ireland join forces to launch spectacular arts programme, Embrace The Place, at key tourism sites.

‘Embrace The Place‘, an exciting new partnership between Tourism NI and the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, will animate four key tourism sites across the region by using the arts to tell the stories of that particular area, offering visitors something new and inspiring to enjoy.

Following an investment by Tourism NI of £150,000 and an open call, Dumbworld, Kabosh, The Armagh Pipers and Snow Water, were commissioned to present an original art work that reflects the heritage of some of the Northern Ireland most special locations including, Belfast’s Maritime Mile, Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy, Navan Fort in Armagh and The Ulster American Folk Park in Omagh.

For tickets and more information on Embrace The Place events visit

www.titanic-foundation.org/riverbox

www.seamusheaneyhome.com

www.visitarmagh.com

www.nmni.com/our-museums/ulster-american-folk-park/Home.aspx