Film and T.V stars lead the 2019 Lughnasa FrielFest in Derry-Londonderry and Donegal

Arts Over Borders concludes in Omagh, Derry-Londonderry and Donegal

Lughnasa FrielFest: Donegal Here I Come! and Derry-Donegal, Overcome!, is the concluding Festival in the Arts Over Borders series of international summer bio festivals and will take place from 9th-18th August.

The Festival, created by Sean Doran and Liam Browne, is based on the life and works of beloved Irish playwright and dramatist Brian Friel and will take place in various locations from Omagh to Downhill Beach on the Causeway Coast, from Derry-Londonderry to Dunfanaghy and from Culdaff to Glenties.

A host of celebrity names such as Patrick Bergin, (Sleeping with the Enemy, Patriot Games), Amelia Bullmore (Gentleman Jack, Scott & Bailey), Robert Glenister (Spooks, Hustle), Paul McGann (Withnail and I), Greta Scacchi (Presumed Innocent, White Mischief) and Cathy Tyson (Mona Lisa) as well as Sister Michael of Derry Girls star, Siobhan McSweeney, will take to stages in familiar venues including St. Columbia’s Church, Omagh, The Guildhall, Derry-Londonderry and St. Eugene’s Hall, Moville.

Tickets are currently on sale for the Lughnasa FrielFest. More information and bookings can be made at http://www.artsoverborders.com/