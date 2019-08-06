Flash Harry play the Music of Queen Live

It’s a Kind of Magic to see the extraordinary Flash Harry take to the stage to play The Music of Queen Live. You will get the chance to do just that during this year’s Ould Lammas Fair, Monday 26th August in Marine Hotel, Ballycastle.

The flamboyant charm of Harry, the fusion of men, music and classic anthems from ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘We Will Rock You’, ‘Crazy Little Thing Called Love’ to ‘We Are the Champions’ will transport you to a time when King Freddie ruled supreme and leave you astounded as the band brings you the legacy of one of the world’s greatest Rock Band.

Flash Harry are Northern Irelands most enduring tribute band, celebrating the music of super star Freddie Mercury and super group Queen, for over 25 years. The five piece band have played everywhere from the USA to Dubai as well as major venues in the UK and Ireland and continue to sell out venues wherever they go, recreating the magic of Queen for audiences young and old. See the show on Monday 26th August in Marine Hotel, Ballycastle.

Tickets £18 available from Marine Hotel Reception.