Football Blitz programme delivers for 30 young people in the Greater Village area of South Belfast

Hagan Homes, one of Northern Ireland’s largest homebuilders, and the Greater Village Regeneration Trust (GVRT), an urban regeneration charity based in the Village area of South Belfast, recently teamed up to deliver a week-long “Football Blitz” programme for 30 local young people.

The Greater Village Regeneration Trust delivers programmes to improve the quality of life for local residents. It seeks to build community cohesion by addressing housing issues, educational under-achievement, unemployment, health and well-being concerns and by increasing cultural understanding.

Discussing the Football Blitz programme, which was held at Blythefield 3g facility at the end of July, Angela Johnston from GVRT says:

“We would like to thank Hagan Homes for providing funding to support this football programme, which engaged 30 local young people aged between 5 and 11 years old.

“The daily routine with our coaching staff started with football skills, games and ended with football matches. The programme ran 10am to 1pm every day and ended on Friday with a celebratory fun day with inflatables, BBQ, face painting and a medal ceremony. Every child received a medal and a trophy with special trophies for a cross bar challenge and best helpers. I would also like to thank our coaching staff who pulled out all the stops to make it a truly memorable week for the young people involved.”

Ms Johnston adds: “Blythefield 3g facility is a fantastic resource based in Sandy Row and it is available for hire for both youth team training and private functions. We would encourage any groups of teams that are looking for outdoor space to consider using it, simply contact GVRT on 90333527 to check availability.”