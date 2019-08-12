its4women.co.uk signs sponsorship deal with Belfast Boat Club and Ulster Senior Open Tennis Championship

Online insurance brand its4women.co.uk has announced a two year sponsorship of Belfast Boat Club (in South Belfast), the venue which hosts the annual Ulster Senior Open Tennis Championship. As part of the deal its4women.co.uk has completely branded the centre court.

Belfast Boat Club is home to a state-of-the-art boat house and fleet of modern boats; a two level fully equipped fitness suite; five heated squash courts and 12 tennis courts. Thousands of people access the club’s facilities and attend events, including the Ulster Senior Open Tennis Championship finals.

Stephen Lamb, Director of BConnected Media, MCL InsureTech’s media agency which operates the its4women.co.uk brand in Northern Ireland, discusses the sponsorship deal:

“We are delighted to be sponsoring Belfast Boat Club and the Ulster Senior Tennis Championship. its4women insurance is online and therefore is the perfect option for busy people on the go, just like those who use Belfast Boat Club. I had the pleasure of attending the recent Ulster Senior Tennis Championship finals and would like to congratulate the winners. Their skill, determination and dedication were truly impressive.”