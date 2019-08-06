Lidl invests £160,000 into Sports

On 31st of July Lidl Northern Ireland has announced an investment of almost £160,000 into its local communities through its ‘Sport for Good’ initiative, which aims to champion the role of sport in mental and physical wellbeing, encouraging young people to get involved with their local sports clubs and empowering Northern Ireland’s up-and-coming athletes.

The supermarket retailer announced 38 sporting clubs across Northern Ireland as winners of the Sport for Good competition, with each set to benefit from £4,000 of brand-new sports equipment.

Sport For Good is the latest initiative in Lidl’s long-standing Community Works programme. Since 2014, Lidl Northern Ireland has been investing and supporting community-based initiatives, supporting over 750 local groups to date.

Last year, Lidl Northern Ireland raised more than £420,000 for local charities and community groups, including its national charity partner, NSPCC Northern Ireland. Through the Sport for Good programme, the charity also received £4,000 worth of equipment to fund the use of sport in their service centres across Northern Ireland.

The full list of winning clubs is available at www.lidl-ni.co.uk/en/lidl-community-works-competition-winners.htm.