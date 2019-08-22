New help is at hand for Belfast students to make the grade

As GCSE students receive their much-anticipated grades today, Belfast City Council is launching a new programme to help young people make the grade in English and Maths.

The programme will help those who need additional support to achieve at least a grade C in English and Maths. Free sessions will be delivered out of school hours throughout the year and during holiday periods.

Chair of Belfast City Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee, Councillor Deirdre Hargey said: “Our people are our greatest resource in Belfast – and we want to see inclusive growth taking place. No matter what a student’s background is, we want them to have the best chance of reaching their goals and ambitions, so I recommend that as many students as possible avail of this excellent new programme.”

To be eligible to participate in the GCSE support programme, students must be recommended by their teacher, have a predicted low Grade C or below in English and or Maths and live in, or attend school in Belfast.

Full details of the GCSE support programme are available at www.belfastcity.gov.uk/GCSE-support