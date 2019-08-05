Northern Ireland to shine at Edinburgh International Festival

The Arts Council of Northern Ireland and British Council Northern Ireland are supporting three arts organisations from the region to perform at this year’s Edinburgh International Festival and Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Kabosh will perform their play, ‘Green and Blue’, written by local writer, Laurence McKeown, PrimeCut Productions and Oona Doherty will perform’ Hard To Be Soft, A Belfast Prayer’ and The Lyric Theatre in partnership with the Traverse Theatre Edinburgh, will stage ‘Crocodile Fever’ a play written by Meghan Tyler.

Noirin McKinney, Director of Arts Development, said, “It’s vital that our artists and arts organisations are given opportunities to show their work to audiences outside of Northern Ireland. It’s incredibly exciting that hiqh quality work from here is performed at the Edinburgh International Festival and Edinburgh Festival Fringe.“

Visit www.edfringe.com and www.eif.co.uk for tickets and further information