Parentline NI help families take the stress out of back to school

It can be a stressful time and this stress can be heightened if your child is starting school for the first time.

Parentline NI is a free service provided by Children in Northern Ireland (CiNI), offering advice, support and guidance for anyone caring for or concerned about a child or young person and has put together some tips for parents at this time.

Whatever stage your child is at, structure and preparation is key. Getting uniforms sorted, school bags ready and lunch packed the night before really does help to ease the burden each morning. To help ensure the transition goes smoothly, Parentline NI has put together some simple steps to help make the process as simple as possible – for parents and children.”

Nursery

It’s never too early to help develop your child’s organisation skills. Start by preparing your child for nursery by asking them to help with small, simple actions on a regular basis. For example, getting them involved in packing their lunch bag or setting their shoes out. While it won’t save a lot of time, it will start building a sense of confidence and good habits of organisation, discipline and attention.

Talk to your child about nursery and the structure of his/her new day. Get them excited about making new friends and if they have a new uniform, let them try it on.

Primary School

When children start primary school, it is a good time to start giving them a bit more responsibility and to begin teaching them about daily routines. Take the time to sit with your child and talk to them about any activities they can help with around the house for example, putting their toys away or helping to set the table for dinner.

Hints and tips for P1 students getting ready to start school:

Have your child try on the uniform and shoes you have purchased a few days before they start in case there are any adjustments to be made. It also helps them ‘break-in’ the shoes and uniform. They can also practice getting changed in to their sports outfit. It’s also a great idea to take a photo during this time rather than on the day of starting school as emotions may be running high.

Your child will have a few books to carry to and from school so choose a school bag that is practical and easy to carry.

If your child is having a packed lunch then choose a lunch box that is easy to open and close and allow them to choose their favourite lunch items. The first day of school is not the time to be trying out new foods!

Read through all the literature sent out by the school which will tell you the other items they require such as pencils, crayons etc.

Items will get lost and mixed up so it’s a good idea to have your child’s name clearly marked on all clothing, including their school bag and lunch box.

Help your child manage their feelings about starting school

Starting school is a big change for your child but it’s also a big change for you too. Both you and your child may be experiencing anxiety as well as excitement. Letting your child know that these feelings are normal and that you believe he will do great at school will help your child feel positive.

Other ideas to help your child manage their feelings are

Show your child lots of love and support and show how excited you are of them starting school. Your child will get this positive message and know they will be able to cope and have fun.

Consider how you will manage your own feelings on that first day. Even if you are worried or upset, keep these feelings from your child. You want your child to feel confident about going to school.

Organise a treat for after the first day of school – having an ice cream together is great and gives you both time to chat about how the first day of school has gone.

The First Few Weeks

When a child starts school it’s a huge change for them, so they may need additional support during those early weeks. Some things you can do are:

Manage your time so you are not rushed in the morning. Leave home in good time to ensure your child arrives at school on time. Make sure they know what time they will be collected at and by whom.

Arrange activities or special time with your child after school. This is a great time to catch up and chat about how things are going.

Allow your child to dictate how the conversation goes, if they want to tell you every little detail or if they just say it was good, be patient with them. Ask them open questions such as “tell me the good things about your day”.

Your child’s eating habits may change, they may be hungry after school so be flexible and allow them to have a healthy snack that will keep them going to dinner time.

It’s a normal part of making friends that children will play with all different children or even play on their own for a bit. It takes time to settle in to a different environment and make friends so don’t worry unnecessarily.

If you have any concerns regarding your child then speak to the classroom teacher.

When your child starts school, it is such a big change in the parenting journey and in family life. It is perfectly fine to be worried but it’s also equally acceptable to feel sad because this is another chapter in your child’s development. It helps talking about this so if you have any worries or concerns please give Parentline NI a call for free on 0808 8020 400.

Parentline NI is a service provided by Children in Northern Ireland (CiNI), the regional umbrella organisation for the children’s sector in Northern Ireland. Its vision is to make NI a society where all children are valued, treated fairly and are able to flourish.