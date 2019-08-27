Put yourself in the driving seat to success

Belfast City Council is encouraging residents who are currently out of work, or working less than 16 hours a week to sign up for the Transport Employment Academy and put themselves in the driving seat of their career.

The Transport Employment Academy is a new, free, specialist training programme designed in partnership with transport employers from across Belfast, which gives participants the licences, tests and other skills needed to begin a career in transport. Every participant who completes the employment academy will be equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to gain work with employers from the haulage industry and others that include Belfast City Council and Translink.

The Academy also provides support for medical fees, Access NI fees where required, theory support and tests, practical lessons, test fees, licencing fees, travel and subsistence, Certificate of Professional Competence – as well as support with application forms and interview skills, where appropriate. Participants must live in the Belfast City Council area to be eligible.

Belfast City Council is also running a number of job insights information events to give those interested in applying for an Academy place a chance to chat with employers to get information on the types of jobs on offer and gain an understanding of what transport sector employment and self-employment entails.

There’ll also be information provided on Employment Academies on offer in Childcare, Childminding, Construction, Hospitality, Leisure, Playwork and Social Care.

Employment Information events:

Tuesday 10 September 2019

Crescent Arts Centre, 10.30am – 12 noon

Skainos Centre, 1.30pm – 3pm

Thursday 12 September 2019