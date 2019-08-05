Ready, steady, go! Etape Mourne Cycling Sportif gets ready to roll this August

Hundreds of cyclists get set to descend on the Mournes for challenging race

Northern Ireland’s iconic Mourne Mountains will provide the dramatic backdrop for hundreds of cyclists as they prepare to take on the Etape Mourne Cycling Sportif this weekend.

Supported by the world’s largest online bike store, Chain Reaction Cycles, and powered by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, the ‘Etape Mourne’ cycling sportive will get into gear on Sunday 11th August at Annalong Community Centre.

With two routes to choose from on the day, both offering stunning views of the mountains, the sportif will provide a great challenge for riders of all abilities. Route one will see cyclists cover 65.5-kilometres and climb 1190 metres, whilst route two offers cyclists a 79.5-kilometre route and an impressive climb of 1364 metres.

Both routes start and finish in the beautiful coastal village of Annalong and wind their way through the stunning Mourne Mountains, providing riders with amazing views and backdrops in this specially created event which returns to the Newry, Mourne and Down area by popular demand.

Riders can also avail of a professionally mapped event, well stocked feed stations courtesy of Lidl Northern Ireland and mechanical support on the day, ensuring each and every rider is supported and catered for. All riders will receive a bespoke finishers medal upon completion of their route. The Etape Mourne Cycling Sportif will also donate a percentage of each entry to the Chairperson’s chosen charities.

Officially launching the Etape Mourne event for 2019, Councillor Charlie Casey, Chairperson of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, said:

“Known for its amazing views and awe-inspiring landscapes, the iconic Mourne Mountains are the perfect location for a number of outdoor activities, especially cycling.”

“Cyclists and visitors alike can enjoy world-class views alongside a mix of terrain, trails and plains on their routes on our flagship cycling event – and given the praise and attention that the area continues to receive from both local and further afield visitors, it is safe to say that this event will be in demand this summer.”

“The Etape Mourne event will bring two challenging routes to riders of all fitness levels and participants can expect to enjoy a great event with plenty of delicious snacks from Lidl NI and comprehensive support from start to finish on the day.”

Stephen Laird, Store Manager at Chain Reaction Cycles Belfast retail store, said;

“We are delighted to be a part of the Etape Mourne Cycling Sportif this August – it’s safe to say this event has the potential to be a real stand out fixture for not only the Mourne region but in cycling calendars across the country.”

“We will have mechanics on the road during the event and at key points to provide support for any issues which riders may have.”

“I encourage everyone to mark the day in their calendar, register their interest and look forward to an event experience which can be enjoyed by groups and teams of any size and anyone who is up for a solo challenge.”

The Etape Mourne takes place on Sunday, 11th August 2019. For more information, and to register, click here or visit www.facebook.com/etapemourne