Rock in Bangor with Live Music this Summer Sunday!

Ards and North Down Borough Council’s Summer Sundays are in full swing and thousands of visitors to Bangor have already enjoyed lots of live music and fun activities in the seaside town throughout July and August…but it’s not over yet!

This Sunday 18 August, Ward Park will be rockin’ to the sounds of local band Wasted Talent. They are the latest group to hit the stage for the popular ‘Music in the Park’ and the crowds will be treated to smash hits from the Sex Pistols, Clash, SLF, PiL and Dead Kennedys.

The Bangor based punk rock band is fronted by the Council’s Parks supervisor, Davy Kirk, who will swap his garden rakes for his microphone and smooth moves between 3pm and 5pm on Sunday.

Gardener by day and punk rocker by night, Kirk is one of the founder members of the band that was originally formed back in 1982.

A tremendous Summer Sundays finale is planned for Sunday 25 August with the Mules and Men Irish four-piece string band complemented by the Open House Choir as well as children’s crafts and food stalls in Ward Park from 1pm.

The events are all part of the Council’s Summer Sundays programme which has provided local residents and visitors to the town with entertainment throughout the summer months.

Bangor Chamber of Commerce has encouraged local eateries and other businesses to offer special Summer Sunday deals to customers, helping everyone to make the most of their visit to Bangor, while kids are enjoying the challenge of finding the deckchair placards hidden throughout the town in the Summer Trail.

There is still plenty to see and do during the closing Summer Sundays weekends, so if you fancy listening to some live music while revisiting those nostalgic days of ice cream, fish and chips, sea air and family togetherness, visit Bangor!

For more information, log on to www.visitardsandnorthdown.com/summersundays for a full list of offers, activities and artists who are performing at Music in the Park.