Sing for TinyLife!

Local charity TinyLife is calling out for keen singers to join their first ever charity choir!

Whether you are a soprano, tenor or alto or even a singer in the shower, TinyLife want to hear from you. The charity is looking for keen singers, male and female to come together and form a choir and to help raise funds for their Family Support Services provided to families of premature and sick babies across Northern Ireland.

Every day in Northern Ireland 6 babies are born too soon, too small or too sick. Some arrive as early as 24 weeks, weighing as little as 1lb/454 grams, the same weight as half a bag of sugar!

At this understandably very stressful time for parents, TinyLife is there to provide practical advice, emotional support and to give a helping hand to families who have a baby in a neonatal intensive care unit, with their network of Family Support professionals in every neonatal unit across Northern Ireland, ensuring parents receive optimum support in hospital, at home and within the community.

Lorna Watson Community Fundraiser and organiser of the choir says “It will be informal, relaxed and tonnes of fun and help support local families, right here in Northern Ireland. Our services are vital to mums and dads in one of the most frightening and venerable times of their lives and so through the choir, we will be able to raise funds needed for these services.”

The choir will meet for 6 rehearsals on the following dates: 16th & 30th September 7th & 28th October 11th & 25th November from 6:30pm – 8pm. Rehearsals will take place at the TinyLife offices 1st Floor, The Arches Centre, 11-13 Bloomfield Avenue, Belfast, BT5 5AA

The finale will feature the choir performing at the TinyLife Christmas Concert on Tuesday 3rd December in the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings, Stormont.

If you would like to take part and raise sponsorship to help TinyLife continue to provide Family Support Services to families right here in Northern Ireland, then sign up to the TinyLife Choir today. Registration is £20 with minimum sponsorship of £50.

Contact us by phone on Belfast 028 9081 5050 or book online at:

https://www.tickettailor.com/events/tinylife

For further information on TinyLife please visit tinylife.org.uk or find TinyLife on Facebook and Twitter.