Online insurance provider its4women.co.uk has teamed up with Rebecca McKinney’s ‘Stylist Supper Club’ at Cafe Parisien in Belfast to empower women by celebrating their beauty and showcasing styling tips for the autumn/winter season.

The ‘Stylist Supper Club’ will take place on Sunday 22 September 2019 and is set to be an intimate event, with numbers limited to ensure guests can get the most from the experience. There will be two sittings, one at 11.30am and one at 5.00pm, to accommodate 140 fashion enthusiasts.

Guests will enjoy a drinks reception on Café Parisien’s wrap around balcony, which overlooks Belfast’s City Hall, and a sumptuous three course meal interspersed with a mix of trend reports and salon style catwalk shows set to a soundtrack compiled by a live in-house DJ. They will also receive a bespoke gift to take home.

A wide range of fashion will be showcased from local independent retailers Walk in Wardrobe (Banbridge); Rosóir Boutique (Dungiven); Cameo Boutique (Doagh) as well as Marks & Spencer and NEXT at Sprucefield Shopping Centre, and Reiss, Ted Baker, Warehouse, Mango, and Hobbs from Victoria Square.

Tickets for ‘Stylist Supper Club’ are £60 each and include a 3-course brunch/supper, cocktail on arrival, exclusive fashion show and special gift to take home. To book please click on the following link www.rebeccamckinney.co.uk