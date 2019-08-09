The Jawbox Summer Takeover at The Chelsea Bar

This Summer The Chelsea Bar on Lisburn Road has been taken over by Belfast’s favourite tipple – Jawbox Gin.

This Summer Takeover includes an overhaul of The Chelsea’s conservatory, transforming it into the ‘Jawbox Gin Garden’ complete with a beautiful floral installation, Jawbox summer deck chairs and blossom tree.

All summer they will be serving up 7 special Jawbox Serves, as well as infusing their menu specials with the gin, serving us delicious dishes such as Roast Fillet of Salmon with a prawn, dill & Jawbox gin velouté and Baked Tartlet of Goats Cheese with Jawbox Gin & vanilla poached pear.

They will end the summer with a special event hosted by renowned local artist Aly Harte – The Jawbox Sip & Paint Evening.

Designed for anyone who would like to have a go at creating their own gin themed painting for their home, Aly will teach basic drawing skills first, then will provide a mini canvas and paints as well as guidance on creating a personal masterpiece, all whilst enjoying a Jawbox tipple.

Aly will be joined by Gerry White, the creator of Jawbox Gin, who will be keeping the creative juices flowing by presenting 3 Jawbox serves throughout the event.

Guests of the event will also be gifted with a Jawbox Goody Bag & a signed Aly Harte A6 Gin Print.

The Jawbox Sip & Paint event is on Thursday 29thAugust at 7pm and is suitable for all levels of creative abilities.

For bookings contact www.thechelseabar.com

For more coverage, see our September issue!