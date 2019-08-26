The Lady Boys of Bangkok: The Greatest Showgirls Tour 2019!

The Ladyboys are back in Belfast and celebrating turning ‘21’ with The Greatest Showgirls Tour 2019!

Let’s Hear It For The Boysas they transform into 16 of the most glamourous showgirls (who just happen to be men!) adorned with crystals and sequins galore, to showcase tributes to some of our favourite divas including Kylie, Beyonce, J-Lo, Madonna, Whitney Houston and Rihanna.

Dreams will be stirred inside the pink Sabai Theatre in Times Square, Newcastle, as audiences are served a smorgasbord of routines – from M People to Little Mix to the Pussycat Dolls – as they dine on delicious Thai cuisine freshly prepared on-site, from Saturday 2 to Sunday 17 November 2019.

Tour promoter Binky Beaumont said: “When artistic director Philip Gandey opened The Lady Boys of Bangkok at the Edinburgh Fringe in 1998, the success of the show was mind-blowing. After a few amazing years, demand was really high from other cities for us to bring this one-of-a-kind production to them as well.

“For its 21styear we are bringing audiences a show that is even more glitzy and glamourous, and we even have four new cast members! Every year there is a new theme, and ‘The Greatest Showgirls Tour’ allows us to celebrate our favourite divas.”

The Lady Boys wear over 400 impressive costumes in the show, and a full-time seamstress is employed to keep them all in check. But the Lady Boys of Bangkok isn’t all just about glamour. There’s side-splitting comedy, and plenty of audience participation.

With more songs and big-scale musical production numbers than you could point a perfumed glove at, The Lady Boys of Bangkok adds a splash of colour to the black-and-white normality of everyday life. And the entertainment of The Greatest Showgirls Tour soars from start to finish, with its complete celebration of individuality and pride.

Show Times:

Saturday 2 to Sunday 17 November 2019

Mondays to Thursdays – 7.30pm daily

Fridays and Saturdays – 7pm and 9pm

Sundays – 6pm

Special Offers:

Sunday 3 November – all seats £18 each

Fridays – all seats 2 for the price of 1

Exclusive Champagne table: £400 (best table in the house, includes a bottle of Champagne and 2 souvenir brochures)

Box Office open on-site from Wednesday 30 October – 11am to 9.30pm daily.

Phone Bookings 0871 705 0705*

*Calls to 0871 numbers cost 13p per minute plus your network operators access charge.