The mall is alive with the sound of music!

Rushmere Shopping Centre is set to host a special Ulster Youth Orchestra performance this August, to celebrate its continued sponsorship of the Orchestra for 2020.

Hundreds of shoppers, visitors and employees will be treated to a full orchestra performance on Saturday 17th August from 3pm to 3:45pm, when the young musicians will come together to perform iconic tracks from popular productions such as Lord of the Dance, Jurassic Park, Chicago and Wicked.

Rushmere Shopping Centre has been a partner of the Ulster Youth Orchestra since 2018, with the centre regularly playing host to full orchestra performances, ensemble recitals and a variety of craft and entertainment activities on the mall, such as making toy instruments and general introductions to classical music.

Martin Walsh, Centre Manager, said;

“Our relationship with the Ulster Youth Orchestra has gone from strength to strength since we first hosted the young musicians for a number of performances in 2017 and started our sponsorship back in 2018.

Half the members of the Ulster Youth Orchestra live within a 25-mile radius of Rushmere Shopping Centre and their families are regular shoppers here, so it made sense for us on a number of levels to extend our relationship into another year of sponsorship.”

These talent on display from these young musicians is first-class and having them perform on the mall has brought a wonderful experience to Rushmere, for both our shoppers and employees. We’re looking forward to the sound of music filling the mall once again at this special event.”

Ruth McCann, Ulster Youth Orchestra Administrator, said;

“We are thrilled to have Rushmere Shopping Centre on board as a key corporate sponsor for another year. Their support is invaluable to us in making the UYO accessible to new audiences, promoting our orchestra and classical music and enriching the shopping experience at Rushmere at the same time. Our young musicians love to play on the mall at Rushmere and always receive a very warm welcome from shoppers and centre staff.

The performance this August is set to be a brilliant display of our musical talent, with a lively schedule of music from a variety of well-loved films and productions.”

The sponsorship arrangement with the orchestra will include plenty of performances on the mall over the coming months, including a String Quartet this Christmas.

In addition to hosting Ulster Youth Orchestra events, Rushmere has cemented its support of the charity through visible branding of the Orchestra’s event programmes and promotional flyers, strengthening its supportive message of the arts across Northern Ireland.