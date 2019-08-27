THE RIVER ROOM BRINGS A TASTE OF SUMMER TO GALGORM RESORT

Summer-inspired, six-course tasting menu is a delicious celebration of flavour, produce and seasonality

Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort’s award-winning restaurant, The River Room, is celebrating summer with a mouth-watering menu inspired by the wealth of local Northern Irish produce on offer, the best of seasonal flavours and a big pinch of culinary creativity.

Designed by Executive Head Chef, Chris Rees and his expert team, the delicious six-course menu offers guests a true gastronomic experience from start to finish. Guests will enjoy the menu below, with each course perfectly paired to a glass of complementary wine from independent wine importer, Neill Wine.

Canapés and a Boatyard Double Gin, London Essence Grapefruit & Rosemary Tonic, Pink Grapefruit

Pea, ham, goat’s cheese & tarragon

Halibut, courgette, miso and chicken skin

Beef, tomato, onion and girolles

Strawberries, rose hip, pistachio & vanilla

Coffee and a decadent selection of delicate petit fours

The summer tasting menu is reflective of Chef Chris Rees’ personal food ethos and belief that fine dining should be fun, with this latest menu playing up seasonal flavours and incorporating local produce. Chris and his team have capitalised on the strength of the flavours available to them and blended these with other more subtle elements to create perfectly balanced dishes that highlight the skill and creativity of The River Room restaurant.

The showstoppers of the menu, such as the halibut and beef are sourced by Chris and his team from local suppliers, whilst the majority of the fruit and vegetable components of the menu are seasonal, such as the strawberries, tomatoes, peas and tarragon, allowing diners to experience the best quality food at its peak.

Head chef at The River Room, Chris Rees, said: “Here at the River Room restaurant, we are proud to create tasting menus that delight and excite our diners, ensnaring their senses and teasing their taste buds with new combinations. I love to show our diners how they can enjoy ingredients in ways they might not have imagined before and the summer River Room tasting menu is the perfect way to do this.”

“I have a few key mottos that I try to live by when it comes to cooking; keep your standards high, enjoy the creativity and most importantly, make dining fun! Creating a summer tasting menu that is built around seasonality is exactly the sort of creative culinary challenge my team and I enjoy and we are very proud to bring the latest menu to the River Room and celebrate the summer season.”

The River Room is one of only four restaurants in Northern Ireland to be awarded three AA Rosettes for culinary excellence.

Colin Johnston, Managing Director of Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort, said: “Since the River Room restaurant opened at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort, it has been the jewel in our culinary crown. Not only is our head chef Chris so in tune with flavour combinations, textures and presentation of dishes but he also has a brilliant understanding of and relationship with our local suppliers. His menus are always a showcase of local seasonal produce that has been put together in a contemporary style and something that our diners return to enjoy time and time again.”

To book into the River Room restaurant and enjoy the summer tasting menu, visit galgorm.com or call 028 2588 1001.