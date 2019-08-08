Whiskey and Woodcarving Workshops Take Place in Belfast

Bushmills Irish Whiskey collaborated with creative woodworker, Éamonn O’Sullivan to host two whiskey and woodcarving workshops in Belfast’s The Cow Bay recently, as part of the #BlackBushStories event series.

Across the two evenings, guests experienced a whiskey tasting led by the Bushmills Brand Ambassador, Lauren McMullan, before hearing Éamonn’s story on how he honed his passion and craft to build a career in woodwork. Attendees then had the chance to try their hand at woodcarving their own whiskey accessory to take home.

‘Black Bush Carved’ was part of Bushmills Irish Whiskey’s #BlackBushStories event series that showcases and celebrates the stories and talents of independent and spirited individuals who challenge traditional thinking in their fields and live outside the box.

Photo credit: Brendan Gallagher