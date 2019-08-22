Women in Business Welcome Partnership with Allstate NI

Northern Ireland’s largest and fastest growing business network for female entrepreneurs and business leaders, Women in Business, is delighted to announce its key partnership with Allstate Northern Ireland, one of the largest employers of tech talent in the country.

Through the new partnership, Women in Business and Allstate NI are excited to not only promote equality of opportunity, but they are committed to working in collaboration to support and grow a diverse new economy based on maximising all potential, regardless of gender, through inclusive growth.

Technology giant Allstate NI has a strong track record of successfully integrating diversity into the organisational culture, as it seeks to attract and retain the highest performing employees. It partnered with Women in Business NI and other organisations in 2017 to launch the Diversity Charter Mark NI, an initiative across all business sectors, addressing and supporting the diversity agenda. This new partnership will continue to harness the energy and passion of both organisations to make a difference in Northern Ireland.

Roseann Kelly, Chief Executive of Women in Business NI is excited about the new partnership and the impact it can make, “Their expertise will be vital to our vision ‘To be an internationally recognised business network driving equality, inclusion and economic growth’.”

Women in Business has nearly 3,000 members across all sectors from sole traders to Chief Executives, from senior managers to business owners. The organisation hosts 70+ events per year, three conferences, a Chairs Lunch and the annual Gala Awards are taking place this year on Thursday 7 November. To apply and find out more www.womeninbusinessni.com