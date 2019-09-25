25 years of National Lottery support for the Arts in NI to be celebrated at Culture Night

The Arts Council of Northern Ireland will present an evening of music and song to mark 25 years of National Lottery funding for the Arts in Northern Ireland, kicking off with Culture Night Belfast celebrations on Friday 20th September. The stage will be set this Friday at St Anne’s Cathedral for two of Northern Ireland’s most impressive artists, pianist, Ruth McGinley and jazz vocalist, Katharine Timoney, as part of the wider 25th birthday celebrations of National Lottery funding in Northern Ireland later this autumn. Catch both artists from 8pm following a performance by the Ulster Orchestra. Since The National Lottery’s first draw took place on 19 November 1994 more than £40 billion has been raised for good causes in the areas of arts, sport, heritage and community.

Jazz vocalist, Katharine Timoney, from Holywood, County Down, is a current Young Musicians’ Platform Awardee, a joint initiative of the Arts Council and BBC Northern Ireland, which aims to showcase and support the development of exceptional young musicians. The award provides individual National Lottery funding awards of £5,000 which enables the recipients to spend a sizeable amount of time learning from a master musician, mentor, teacher or composer either in Northern Ireland or abroad.

Concert pianist, Ruth McGinley, is a former recipient of the Arts Council ACES (Artist Career Enhancement Scheme) award, a National Lottery funding award worth up to £5,000, bestowed upon outstanding artists to allow them to develop their professional, artistic careers through the creation of new work. With her ACES award Ruth produced her critically-acclaimed debut album, Reconnections, which tells the story of the artist’s reconnection with the music that resonated with her most over the years, having taken a break from the pressures of life as a concert pianist.

Sonya Whitefield, Arts Development Officer, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, commented, “Culture Night has firmly established itself as an exciting must-do experience in Belfast and we’re delighted to see it develop across two days this year moving into Saturday 21st September. As part of the Culture Night celebrations on Friday 20th September, the Arts Council is extremely proud to present two exceptional artists, pianist Ruth McGinley and vocalist, Katharine Timoney, at St Anne’s Cathedral, who have both benefitted from National Lottery support. Both performances promise an evening of exceptional, mesmerising, world-class music and I would encourage everyone to go along and enjoy.”

The Arts Council of Northern Ireland evening of music and song with Katharine Timoney and Ruth McGinley, will take place from 8pm on Friday 20th September at St Anne’s Cathedral Belfast. Visit https://www.culturenightbelfast.com/