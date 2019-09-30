posted on September 30th, 2019
Zen Day Spa recognised as a Best-in-Class All Ireland business
Local Newry business Zen Day Spa received All-Star All-Ireland Business Award last Thursday in Croke Park, recognising the business as one of the most prestigious indigenous business in Ireland in relation to the All Ireland Business Foundation three success pillars metrics: performance, trust and customer centricity. It is a fabulous recognition to bring to Northern Ireland business community and Newry area after 3 years of operating.
Recent Posts
- Castle Leslie Estate Scoops The Award For Ireland’s Favourite Place to Stay
- Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort announced as sponsor of Best Dressed at Down Royal Festival of Racing
- Explore the new history trail at Montalto
- Search underway for Ireland’s top youth volunteers
- Zen Day Spa recognised as a Best-in-Class All Ireland business