Castle Leslie Estate Scoops The Award For Ireland’s Favourite Place to Stay

CASTLE LESLIE ESTATE once again was a winner at the 2019 Gold Medal Awards held in association with Hotel & Catering Review magazine . The stunning Monaghan estate triumphed at the 31st Annual Gold Medal Awards, winning the hotly-contested Gold Medal People’s Choice Award for Ireland’s Favourite Place to Stay, for the third year in a row.

Run by leading hospitality industry magazine, Hotel & Catering Review , and judged by an independent jury of experienced hospitality practitioners, the Gold Medal Awards are widely regarded as the most prestigious and coveted awards in the business. A total of 31 category awards were presented at this year’s gala ceremony in the Lyrath Estate Hotel, Kilkenny on 24th September, which was attended by over 400 leading hoteliers, restaurateurs and caterers from across Ireland.

Running for 31 years, the Gold Medal Awards are intensely competitive, drawing entries from hundreds of hotel, restaurant, guesthouse, club, spa and catering businesses every year. Each entrant is rigorously assessed for this category by the public and members of the Gold Medal Awards Jury.

On receiving the award, Castle Leslie Estate CEO, Brian Baldwin said: