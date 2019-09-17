Charles Hurst Land Rover ‘Discovers’ New Sporting Talent

Charles Hurst Land Rover Belfast has announced a new partnership with local football club, Green Island FC. Recently promoted to the premier division of the South Belfast Youth league, the club is set to accelerate to success with the support of Charles Hurst Land Rover. Pictured beside the new Land Rover Discovery Sport are Green Island F.C Members Spencer McGregor, Chris Wilson, Catherine Kerr (Sales Executive, Land Rover Belfast), Michael McGrath and Jay McGregor. For more information on the new Land Rover Discovery Sport, please see the Land Rover Belfast website at https://www.charleshurstgroup.co.uk/land-rover/.