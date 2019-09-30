Explore the new history trail at Montalto

Montalto Estate, a beautiful five star visitor experience aimed at reconnecting people with nature through the estate’s magnificent surroundings, is having a double celebration. Not only is the attraction celebrating its 1st year opened to visitors on 21st September but has announced yet another fantastic addition to its offering; a brand new history trail which reveals an ancient settlement site, the location of the famous Battle of Ballynahinch and a stunning viewpoint commanding a vista of the surrounding County Down countryside.

The new History Trail provides 2.7km of wonderful woodland views, an array of wildlife and an opportunity to visit historic sites and to learn more about the history of Ballynahinch and the surrounding area.

Owned by the Wilson family, the Montalto Estate visitor experience features public access to the estate’s gardens, historic walks and trails, an exciting tree house and natural play area for children, a welcome area featuring interpretation of the estate’s history, a stylish 120 seat café and a unique retail space. The attraction recently welcomed its 100,000th visitor and received a five star visitor attraction grading from Tourism NI all within one year of opening.

Montalto Estate opening hours are Wednesday – Sunday, 10am – 4pm. Access to site including car park, welcome area, café and shop is free. Gardens, trails and walks are ticketed with prices starting from £7.50 (adults) and children (age 5 – 16) £5.00. Discounted rates are available when you book in advance online. Children under 5 are free. Visit www.montaltoestate.com and follow on Facebook, twitter and Instagram #exploremontalto to find out more.