Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort announced as sponsor of Best Dressed at Down Royal Festival of Racing

The Down Royal Festival of Racing will be the highlight of the year for racing aficionados, socialites and fashionistas alike as Down Royal once again hosts an unprecedented weekend of entertainment on 1st and 2nd November.

With the Ladbrokes Grade 1 Champion Chase the highlight of the race card, it is no less competitive away from the race track with the ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’ taking place on Saturday 2nd November, when frocks, fascinators, heels and hats will be the order of the day.

This year, the principal sponsor has been confirmed as Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort, Northern Ireland’s premier luxury hotel and spa.

The ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’ is open to all female racegoers, with the winner taking home an amazing prize package worth£3,250 to include an overnight stay with private dining, cocktail masterclass and spa treatments – the perfect girls’ escape. Prize details include:

Luxurious Private Accommodation – enjoy an overnight stay in the Resort’s hidden gem, the Red Oaks Residence (for up to 6 guests). Located a stone’s through (should read throw) from the Hotel, Red Oaks provides the perfect escape offering privacy and comfort with its own delightful gardens and outdoor hot tub area.

The other finalists will each receive a luxury goodie bag. Judges for the prestigious competition include Cool FM Breakfast Show Presenter and Fashion Stylist, Rebecca McKinney.