Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort Shines Bright with AA Four Red Star Award for Quality and Excellence

Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort is celebrating after receiving the prestigious AA Four Red Star Award for its excellent levels of quality throughout the Resort and outstanding levels of hospitality and service, presented at a glittering ceremony at Grosvenor House in London this week.

Each year, AA inspectors select the best hotels within each star rating, representing the very best in the British Isles and are known as ‘Inspectors’ Choice’ hotels. Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort is the only Northern Irish hotel to receive the prestigious accolade.

The award complements the Resort’s existing three AA Rosettes award for culinary excellence at fine-dining restaurant, the River Room. Led by Head Chef Chris Rees, the River Room is one of only four establishments in Northern Ireland to hold such a coveted title and is awarded to outstanding restaurants that ‘demand recognition well beyond their local area’, and that demonstrate excellence in timing, seasoning and judgement of flavour combinations, as well as boasting a select wine list.

Colin Johnston, Managing Director of Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort, said: “We are delighted to accept this award which is testament to the continual hard work and dedication of our fantastic staff. Their commitment to delivering excellence across all our offerings at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort is unparalleled, from luxury accommodation, to famous golfing greens, a world-renowned spa offering and an award-winning fine dining restaurant.

In 2015 we were honoured with the triple AA rosette award for our River Room restaurant and we are delighted to build upon this with the prestigious AA Four Red Star Award. We are very proud to be the only hotel in Northern Ireland to receive this rating and to be recognised officially for the high quality service and hospitality offering which Galgorm is renowned for.”

For more information please visit galgorm.com or call 028 2588 1001.