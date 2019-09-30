Search underway for Ireland’s top youth volunteers

The Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards has launched its 14th campaign to shine a light on the commitment and dedication of young people’s volunteering efforts across Ireland by encouraging students to apply for their 2020 awards.

One of Ireland’s largest youth recognition programmes, the initiative aims to give young people a voice who are making their communities a better place to live while inspiring others to take action. The top 20 honourees each receive €500 with two finalists winning €1,000 for their preferred charity and a once in a lifetime trip to Washington, D.C.

Run in partnership with the National Association of Principals & Deputy Principals (NAPD) and the General Teaching Council for Northern Ireland (GTCNI), the awards celebrate youth volunteers who are passionate about a range of topics including homelessness, mental health, disabled rights, animal cruelty, caring for the young and elderly, plus many more.

The 2020 Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards are split into two categories including the Junior category, for students under the age of 16, and the Senior category, for students under the age of 19. Applications are now open at www.pramerica.ie/spirit.

Students must register and apply via the online system by 24th October 2019 and their completed application is then submitted to their principal for review/submission with a deadline of 8th November 2019. All students who submit an application will receive a Certificate of Merit.

A judging panel, including people from charitable organisations, education and Pramerica, will select 20 Finalists and the two All-Ireland Youth Volunteers of the Year which will be announced on 5th February 2020.

For updates on this year’s awards, like the Pramerica Spirit of Community Facebook page, join the conversation on Twitter, or follow us on Instagram.