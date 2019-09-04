The Allianz Arts & Business NI Awards 2020 Has Launched

Arts & Business Northern Ireland has launched the Allianz Arts & Business NI Awards for 2020.The Awards celebrate the best examples of arts and business creative partnerships and the outstanding achievements of these collaborations throughout Northern Ireland. Arts & Business NI are encouraging entries from business and arts partnerships that took place between 1 September 2018 and 31 August 2019.

Launching the Awards were Mary Nagele, Chief Executive, Arts & Business NI and Helen Hutchinson, Customer Relationship Executive, Allianz, who are long term principal sponsor of the Awards.

Mary Nagele, Chief Executive, Arts & Business NI said: “Thank you to Allianz for their principal sponsorship of these Awards which are such a valued platform to showcase and celebrate the increasing number of creative collaborations between the arts and business sectors in NI.”

Helen Hutchinson, Customer Relationship Executive, Allianz said: “For well over a decade it has been our great pleasure at Allianz to partner Arts & Business NI as title sponsor of these prestigious awards. Each year the very positive collaboration between local arts and business organisations is not only a major source of inspiration to us at Allianz but it also delivers many cultural and economic benefits to individuals and communities across Northern Ireland. We look forward to showcasing this year’s deserving nominees at the 2020 Allianz Arts & Business NI Awards in January.”

Roisin McDonough, Chief Executive, Arts Councilof Northern Ireland, commented: “The annual Allianz Arts & Business NI Awards are a welcome opportunity to raise the profile of the increasing number of local businesses that are choosing to form highly productive partnerships with arts organisations. This is an exciting and innovative area of development for both sectors. As we continue to discover, when the worlds of arts and business come together, they can add a significant new dimension to each other’s work.”

Nomination forms are now available to download from the A&B NI website and deadline for completed nominations is noon, Friday 4 October 2019.

Five awards are open for entry with four additional Awards presented on the evening for Arts Innovator, Business Individual of the Year, Arts Organisation of the Year and Business of the Year. Business of the Year Award will be awarded to a business that has excelled through integrating Arts & Culture through different facets of its business strategy. The Arts Organisation of the Year Award, worth £3,000, is presented to a local arts organisation which has consistently sought to develop and pioneer new ideas, whilst demonstrating a progressive and creative approach to business partnership.

The Awards ceremony for the Allianz Arts & Business NI Awards will be held in January 2020.