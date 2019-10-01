A Grand Prize for Crisp Lovers

The hunt is on for winning packs of Tayto containing £1k golden chips

Crisp lovers across Northern Ireland are in for a treat as Northern Ireland’s leading crisp brand*, Tayto, is giving away up to £10,000 in cash prizes in its new Grab A Grand promotion.

Ten £1,000 “golden chips” have been randomly hidden in packs of Tayto, sold in retail outlets across Northern Ireland, and the grand search is now on for the winning packs. Packs will be distributed from 9 September through to 11 October.

The much-loved crisp brand has launched ‘Grab A Grand’ as part of its #TaytoHappy campaign and £1m investment in its brand assets, having recently launched its largest-ever TV, digital and promotional campaign and revealed new-look recyclable and redesigned packaging.

Tayto Marketing Director, Elly Hunter, said, “Tayto is a brand synonymous with fun and the Grab A Grand campaign perfectly captures the essence of our brand. Earlier this year we launched our #TaytoHappy campaign to connect with our fans and spread joy with our great tasting crisp range.

For this campaign, we decided to reward our loyal fans and congratulate them on their great taste by giving some of our standard packs of Tayto a little more bite. Ten golden chips, each representing a £1,000 cash prize, have been randomly inserted in packs of Tayto and excitement is mounting across Northern Ireland as winning packs hit retailers’ shelves and Tayto lovers snap up their chance to win.

If you’re aged 16 or over, grab a pack of Tayto and grab your chance to bag a grand. Who knows, a winning pack could be in your local shop!”

The ten winning “chips” have been randomly inserted across ten packs of the standard Tayto range (37.5g packs). These flavours include Cheese & Onion, Pickled Onion, Beef & Onion, Prawn Cocktail, Ready Salted, Roast Chicken, Salt & Vinegar, Smoky Bacon, Wuster Sauce and Spring Onion.

The promotion is open to Northern Ireland residents aged 16 or over. For more information, full terms and conditions, or to redeem a winning voucher, please visit www.winwithtayto.com.

Established in 1956, Tayto Northern Ireland’s parent company, Tayto Group Limited, is one of the largest crisps and snack makers in the UK and Ireland, producing more than five million bags a day across seven sites and exporting to more than 40 countries across the world. It is also the number one crisp brand in Northern Ireland*.

With more than 360 staff and famous for its Tayto Castle and Mr. Tayto visitor experience in Tandragree, Tayto remains a family-owned business with a product portfolio that includes Golden Wonder, Real Crisps, Mr. Porky, Ringos and, of course, Tayto.

*Source: IRI Market Place