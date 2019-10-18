Andrew Ingredients Help Local Bakery Rise to the Top

Stars of the bread-baking world gathered together at St John’s Church, Hyde Park, London on Tuesday 15 October 2019 for the much-anticipated announcement of the winners of Tiptree World Bread Awards with Brook Food.

The awards ceremony was hosted by Stephen Hallam, Master Baker, Managing Director of Dickinson & Morris and Chair of the Judges who was delighted to declare Irish Oven Wheaten (sugar free) made by John Agnew, Ann’s Pantry, Larne, as winner of the hotly-contested Irish Wheaten Loaf category which is supported by Food NI and Lisburn-based Andrew Ingredients. John was presented with his trophy by Claire Andrew of Andrew Ingredients.

In second place was Wheaten Bread made by Anthony and Jim O’Keefe of Corn Dolly Foods, Newry and third was Potters Irish Wheaten made by Stephen Bell, Ballydougan Pottery, Portadown.

John, Anthony, Jim and Stephen beat off competition from hundreds of loaves sent in from around the United Kingdom – delivered by courier, taxi and in person on the morning of the judging at Cathedral Hall, Westminster Cathedral, to ensure maximum freshness.

Tiptree World Bread Awards with Brook Food, launched in January 2013, seek to celebrate the very best of British bread baking There were over 100 judges which included Apollonia Poilâne of the legendary Paris bakery Poilâne, Dr John Foster of BBC’s Victorian Bakers and Harry Lomas MBE, Executive Head Chef, Wembley Stadium, as well as Finbar Haughey of Andrew Ingredients and Belfast Metropolitan College.

Director of the Awards. Caroline Kenyon, said: “The choice, range and quality of bread in Britain today is immense. The field was more competitive than ever.”

Claire Andrew, from Andrew Ingredients, added: “Andrew Ingredients were delighted to support the Irish Wheaten loaf category along with Food NI at the World Bread Awards 2019. It is an honor to support the awards for a third year. Supporting and encouraging excellence in baking is at the heart of our business and supporting awards recognising this is important to us. We understand that the skill, quality and standard of the entries were very high this year making the category extremely competitive. Many congratulations to the runners up and especially the winner Ann’s Pantry.”

For further information on Andrew Ingredients www.andrewingredients.co.uk. Follow Andrew Ingredients on Facebook, twitter and Instagram. For further details on the World Bread Awards visit www.worldbreadawards.com