Armagh Chimes Return of Georgian Spectacular

Countdown starts to Cathedral City’s Georgian Festival next month

Next month marks the triumphant return of the Cathedral City’s iconic Georgian Festival where you can revel in the riches of Armagh’s unique history, heritage and beauty.

Renowned for its stunning Georgian architecture, the historic city will thrust open its doors to celebrate this epochal bygone era and the legacy it has provided for this captivating city.

From literature to fashion and arts to food, visitors can fully immerse themselves in an authentic Georgian way of life and travel through the mists of time to this quintessential age as part of a major celebration.

Make a weekend of it as the festival encompasses a breath-taking programme of 40 unique and unmissable events for all ages and tastes, from Wednesday 27th November until Sunday 1st December.

Festival highlights include the Great Georgian Banquet at Palace Demesne where guests will step back in time to a stunning 18th Century Venetian themed evening to experience a flavour of Georgian high society.

Encounter the golden age as you enjoy a sumptuous five-course banquet evoking the menus of the time and served with a modern twist. The evening includes a Viennese Serenade with authentic Viennese songs and operetta arias sung by the Irish singer Niamh McCormack and Dublin harpist Teresa O’Donnell.

The landmark ‘Georgian Day’ on Saturday 30th November is the pinnacle of the Festival and when darkness falls, experience a light show extravaganza like no other as the family-friendly ‘A Christmas Cracker’ light show bursts to life, illuminating the backdrop of the Georgian Market House – an enchanting display and unrivalled across the island of Ireland.

Soak up the atmosphere in a vibrant city and trace your steps through Armagh’s historic core as streets buzz with reminiscent Georgian characters, street entertainment and festival market stalls hosted by traders showcasing local artisan produce and culinary delights – all against a backdrop of carol singers and horse drawn carriages echoing through the cobbled Streets.

The jubilant five-day festival is expected to attract thousands of visitors to the city where they will experience the Armagh’s fascinating heritage and culture.

The festival is proud to be part of new major tourism initiative ‘Taste the Island’, promoting food and drink events across Ireland and is kindly supported by Tourism NI.

Culture vultures, food, drink and entertainment hunters can travel hassle-free with a complimentary return bus service on Saturday 30th November, from Portadown Train Station to Armagh for Dublin and Belfast bus and rail passengers in partnership with Translink.